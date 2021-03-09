Brandy Norwood to play pivotal role in ABC music drama pilot 'Queens'

''Cinderella'' star Brandy Norwood has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in the ABC hip hop drama pilot ''Queens''.

Written by Zahir McGhee, ''Queens'' focuses on four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the 1990s as hip hop group the Nasty Bitches.

Brandy joins previously announced cast members Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Pepi Sonuga. All the lead actors, including Brandy, will record and perform original songs for the show as their respective characters. McGhee will executive produce the show with Sabrina Wind. Tim Story will direct and executive produce the pilot, while ABC Signature will produce.

