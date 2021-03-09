Left Menu

Tessa Blake to direct CW's untitled comedy drama pilot

Filmmaker Tessa Blake will be directing an untitled nun comedy drama pilot set at The CW.Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and executive producing alongside Sutton St Productions Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:47 IST
Tessa Blake to direct CW's untitled comedy drama pilot

Filmmaker Tessa Blake will be directing an untitled nun comedy drama pilot set at The CW.

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and executive producing alongside Sutton St Productions' Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. The story centres on two millenial nuns: one a true believer and the other a new arrival who hasn't taken her final vows. The two strangers become sisters on a spiritual – and spirited – journey to understand their own faith and their place in the Catholic Church. ''Claire and Ryann have crafted a playful, powerful and impassioned journey for two young women fighting to make the world better. I grew up halfa-Catholic, and I love the script's subversive comedy along with its sincere investigation of what it means to live a spiritual life in the modern world,'' Blake said in a statement to Vairety. ''I've long admired Jennie and Joanna's amazing work and I'm excited to embark on this collaboration with them,'' she added. CBS Studios will be producing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India calls UK lawmakers' debate on press freedom, farmers' stir 'one-sided, false'

India on Tuesday called the UK Westminster discussion on press freedom and farmers stir as one-sided and based on false assertions. The High Commission of India asserted that the question of lack of press freedom in India does not arise as ...

Andy Serkis says he went "pretty method" to play Gollum on 'The Lord of the Rings" trilogy

British actor Any Serkis has revealed that he spent hours walking on all fours to perfect his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.The 56-year-old actor said he went pretty method for the character, a former Hobbit, who gets...

China's aviation regulator looking into mid-air dispute between crew on domestic flight

Chinas aviation regulator is looking into an alleged mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent Donghai Airlines domestic flight, it said late on Monday, vowing severe punishment for any action that endangered flight safety. Donghai A...

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021