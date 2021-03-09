Tessa Blake to direct CW's untitled comedy drama pilot

Filmmaker Tessa Blake will be directing an untitled nun comedy drama pilot set at The CW.

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and executive producing alongside Sutton St Productions' Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. The story centres on two millenial nuns: one a true believer and the other a new arrival who hasn't taken her final vows. The two strangers become sisters on a spiritual – and spirited – journey to understand their own faith and their place in the Catholic Church. ''Claire and Ryann have crafted a playful, powerful and impassioned journey for two young women fighting to make the world better. I grew up halfa-Catholic, and I love the script's subversive comedy along with its sincere investigation of what it means to live a spiritual life in the modern world,'' Blake said in a statement to Vairety. ''I've long admired Jennie and Joanna's amazing work and I'm excited to embark on this collaboration with them,'' she added. CBS Studios will be producing.

