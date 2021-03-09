Left Menu

ITV has spoken to Piers Morgan over Meghan coverage, CEO says

A senior executive at British broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday. Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised the couple, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms, without the scrutiny that comes with the job.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:05 IST
ITV has spoken to Piers Morgan over Meghan coverage, CEO says

A senior executive at British broadcaster ITV has spoken to presenter Piers Morgan about his criticism of Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, the chief executive of the company said on Tuesday.

Morgan, a former CNN presenter, has long criticised the couple, saying they have damaged the royal family and sought publicity on their own terms, without the scrutiny that comes with the job. ITV broadcast Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry on Monday evening.

ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall told reporters that she had not spoken to Morgan herself, but Kevin Lygo, managing director media and entertainment, had. "I know Kevin Lygo is speaking to him on a regular basis and has done so in the last couple of days," she said.

Morgan has cast doubt on Meghan's comments in the interview. However, when his co-presenter noted that Meghan had said she'd been driven to the verge of taking her own life, Morgan replied: "She says that, yes."

McCall, who was presenting ITV's full-year results, said Morgan had "qualified" his earlier comments on not believing Meghan on the Good Morning Britain breakfast show he presents on Tuesday. She also said Morgan was a freelance presenter and ITV had no control over his Twitter account.

"He's got personal profile on Twitter, it's his personal account," she said. "If it was about our shows, that would be different." She said she personally believed Meghan, and ITV was committed to supporting mental health .

"ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices on ITV every day," she said. "It's not about one opinion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aircrew 'medically unfit' for flying for 48 hours post Covid-19 vaccination: DGCA

By Ashok Raj Aircrew will be medically unfit for flying for 48 hours after the Covid-19 vaccination, Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA, Indias aviation watchdog, said on Tuesday in its guidelines for Temporary Unfitness for Flying.In ...

Sensex leaps 584 points, banking and finance scrips gain

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets with banking and financial names witnessing smart gains. The BSE SP Sensex closed 584 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025 while the...

Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

Joachim Lw will step down as Germany coach after this years European Championship.The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Lw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this years tournament.Lo...

HBO responds to 'Lovecraft Country' extra's claim that her skin was darkened

American television network HBO recently responded to a claim made by an extra in Lovecraft Country, that her skin was darkened by the shows makeup artists during a brief appearance on the series. Kelli Amirah, the person in question, last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021