J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 04:23 IST
Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together.

Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, did not return requests for comment on the reports.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. Entertainment Tonight said Lopez called off the relationship.

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "The couple will always have respect for each other." The split follows recent rumors linking A-Rod with one of the stars of TV reality show "Southern Charm."

Lopez, who sang at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, said late last year the couple had postponed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Rodriguez's 22-year career, he hit 696 home runs, placing him fourth on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list. He retired in 2016.

Lopez, who began her career as a dancer and a singer, produced and starred in the 2019 movie "Hustlers." She has 13 year-old twins from a previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony, and had a high-profile but short-lived romance with actor Ben Affleck.

The couple, known in the media as J-Rod, were last photographed together in late February in a romantic embrace in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting a movie.

