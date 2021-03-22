Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

When will Killing Eve Season 4 be out? The series lovers are quite happy as Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January this year before the premiere of third season in April. However, fans have a disappointing news here.

Killing Eve Season 4 will mark end of the show. The announcement was done on March 16. Albeit Eve and Villanelle's journey is coming to a close, it's going to be fantastic and crazy and fans can be assured that the final season will be a memorable one.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away," the president of original programming for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said in a statement.

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe," Dan McDermott added.

According to AMC Networks, Killing Eve Season 4 or final season will begin filming in early summer this year. The team will film in the UK and locations across Europe. The series completed the filming for previous seasons all over Europe in the locations such as London, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Tuscany to name a few.

Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will return as Eve and Villanelle for Killing Eve Season 4. Earlier Fiona Shaw said that the filming for fourth season would not start until June 2021.

Series lovers are not aware that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) had been tapped as the next lead writer for Killing Eve Season 4. "Laura Neal is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative," the executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle earlier said.

However, the premiere date for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be announced. AMC has hinted that the release can take place anytime in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV and web series.