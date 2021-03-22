Left Menu

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:55 IST
Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info
Killing Eve Season 4 will mark end of the show. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

When will Killing Eve Season 4 be out? The series lovers are quite happy as Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January this year before the premiere of third season in April. However, fans have a disappointing news here.

Killing Eve Season 4 will mark end of the show. The announcement was done on March 16. Albeit Eve and Villanelle's journey is coming to a close, it's going to be fantastic and crazy and fans can be assured that the final season will be a memorable one.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away," the president of original programming for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said in a statement.

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe," Dan McDermott added.

According to AMC Networks, Killing Eve Season 4 or final season will begin filming in early summer this year. The team will film in the UK and locations across Europe. The series completed the filming for previous seasons all over Europe in the locations such as London, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Tuscany to name a few.

Both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will return as Eve and Villanelle for Killing Eve Season 4. Earlier Fiona Shaw said that the filming for fourth season would not start until June 2021.

Series lovers are not aware that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) had been tapped as the next lead writer for Killing Eve Season 4. "Laura Neal is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She's wicked and wild, emotional and provocative," the executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle earlier said.

However, the premiere date for Killing Eve Season 4 is yet to be announced. AMC has hinted that the release can take place anytime in 2022. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV and web series.

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISSF WC: India bags gold in 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event

India won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan...

Having one personal doctor might lead to unnecessary health screenings: Study

The findings of a recent study by the University of Florida suggested that male patients who have a single general physician were more likely to receive a prostate cancer screening test during a period when the test was not recommended by t...

Maryam Nawaz urges Pak youth to demand accountability from Imran Khan-led govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that it was time to stop giving sacrifices and demand accountability from the Imran Khan-led government. Speaking at a youth convention, the opposition leader als...

Seven killed, three injured in various security incidents in Kabul in 24 hours

Seven people were killed and three others injured in various security incidents in the last 24 hours in Kabul. According to TOLOnews, in one incident, a vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Chahar Asiab district in Kabul on Sunday morning, killin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021