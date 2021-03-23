The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

canaThe Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is gradually getting more intense with the discovery of many interesting facts about the 224-year old treasure mystery. The episode 19 of Season 8 is all set to be released on March 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel.

Here we will discuss what to expect in the episode 19. But before that, read a recap of the episode 18, which aired Tuesday, March 16, 2021. So, without further ado, let's dive right in.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 18 titled 'Cannon Fodder' follows the captivating journey of the brothers Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina as they continue their drilling activities at C-3. We see them navigating through a labyrinth in an attempt to discover the stone pathway, which happens to be a muddy lane. In the process, the Laginas would find clay and two wooden survey stakes, dating back to the 17th and the 19th centuries.

Now that you know the storyline of the episode 18, it is time to reveal the episode 19 spoilers. The episode 19 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is titled 'A Loose Cannonball.' The upcoming episode will show Laginas discover the relics of a French Emperor killed by a cannon. The reality TV series will get more interesting when they will discover a connection between those relics and Napoléon Bonaparte. Watch the episode preview below.

For the new viewers of the reality television series, The Curse of Oak Island follows the two brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, originally from Kingsford, Michigan, through their efforts to find the speculated treasure or historical artifacts believed to be on Oak Island. The series discusses the history of the island, recent discoveries, theories, and prior attempts to investigate the site.

You can watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 in the History channel at 9 pm ET on March 23, 2021. A new episode drops on the History channel every Tuesday. If you miss the show, you can watch it on the History Channel's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent episodes.