Left Menu

Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon's upcoming outing 'Stillwater' will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:44 IST
Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date
Matt Damon. Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon's upcoming outing 'Stillwater' will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. As per Variety, Damon stars in the drama opposite Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin and Cesar Award nominee Camille Cottin.

Damon will play the role of Bill, an oil rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to France to attempt to exonerate his estranged daughter (Breslin), who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. The forthcoming film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy. The highly-anticipated movie, produced by Participant Media and Dreamwork Pictures, was written by McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre.

Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, and the late Steve Golin produced the film alongside McCarthy. However, 'Stillwater' is not the only highly-anticipated release for Damon this year. The actor co-wrote and stars opposite Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in 'The Last Duel', directed by Ridley Scott, which is currently set for release on October 15 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday strongly criticised disgraceful attacks on police officers after protests in Bristol against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in ten arrests.Last night saw disgraceful attacks ag...

Cong-Left-ISF alliance fighting for political relevance, hopes to be kingmaker

With the poll narrative for the assembly poll in West Bengal sharply polarized between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is fighting to prove the political relevance of the parties in it and is pinning its ho...

TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh pressure cooker offers a unique spillage control feature to ensure that you spend less time cleaning in the kitchen.

Most of us are burning the candle at both ends. After a full day of work, we are compelled to then take care of the innumerable responsibilities related to the home. Housework is a never-ending job. Therefore, it is imperative to equip our ...

3 killed after being run over by truck in UP's Chitrakoot

Three people were killed and one person was injured after being run over by a truck at a village in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, police said on Saturday.The accident took place at Bargadi Purva village, which comes under the jurisdiction of R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021