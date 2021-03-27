Netflix ropes in Laurence O'Fuarain for 'Witcher: Blood Origin'

Left Menu

27-03-2021
The 'Witcher' prequel series titled 'The Witcher: Blood Origin,' currently in the works at Netflix, has roped in actor Laurence O'Fuarain in a lead role. According to Variety, the plot of the film is set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of 'The Witcher,' 'Blood Origin'. It will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

In the series, O'Fuarain will star as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. O'Fuarain joins previously announced cast member Jodie Turner-Smith. His past credits include 'Game of Thrones,' 'Vikings,' 'Into the Badlands,' 'Red Rock,' and 'Can't Cope, Won't Cope.'

'The Witcher: Blood Origin,' will consist of six episodes. Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

