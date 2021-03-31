Jeremy Strong to play polio vaccine inventor in movie 'Splendid Solution'

''Succession'' star Jeremy Strong will essay the role of Dr Jonas Salk, the inventor of the polio vaccine, in an upcoming biographical drama movie.

Titled ''Splendid Solution'', the movie is a co-production between Bron Studios and 21 Laps Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Gillian Weeks will adapt the film's script from Jeffrey Kluger's New York Times bestseller.

The movie will chronicle Salk's triumphant quest to create the vaccine as polio ravaged the US. His battle against the virus, his perseverance and eventual triumph made him a cultural hero and icon for a generation.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy will produce the project along with Dan Levine through 21 Laps Entertainment. Aaron L Gilbert will produce on behalf of Bron.

''We can't think of a more timely story to tell — of one man's journey to save the world from a devastating pandemic while overcoming misinformation from the media... and how he believed so much in the vaccine that he tested it on himself and his children to prove to the world that it was safe,'' said Levy and Levine in a statement.

Strong, who most recently featured in Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama ''The Trial of Chicago 7'', will serve as executive producer alongside Brady Fujikawa and Ashley Levinson.

The actor will next reprise his role of Kendall Roy in the third season of smash-hit HBO series ''Succession''. His performance in the second season of the show had earned him a best actor in a drama series Emmy last year.

