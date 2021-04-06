Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic 'Ek do teen' song in latest Instagram post

Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday treated fans to a special video of her grooving to the famous 'Ek Do Teen Char' on the sets of 'Dance Deewane'. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the choreography of the song with dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia between a shot.

In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a yellow designer suit and donning a white dupatta and matching jewellery. Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gracefully performs the dancing steps, and the fellow judges on the show couldn't stop themselves from joining in. Taking to the caption, the 53-year-old noted down the lyrics of the popular song from the 1988 film 'Tezaab'.

She wrote, " Ek do teen," and added a dancing girl emoticon. Celebrity followers including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and more than one lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans dropped in heart eyes emoticons as they adored the video.

The song 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved song from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)