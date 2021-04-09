Is Prison Break Season 6 officially cancelled after Purcell & Miller walking away? Know in detail!

Despite knowing the uncertainty, most of the Prison Break fans are still hoping to see Prison Break Season 6. Earlier, the viewers were excited after the news that the sixth season was under process. But the present scenario is different. Today we will try to find out whether Season 6 is officially canceled or not. What is the reason behind the discontinuation of the show? Let's look back.

After the fifth season of Prison Break was promoted, in May 2017 the FOX Television Group CEO Dana Walden said that the network would "definitely consider doing more episodes." On December 12, 2017, the series co-lead Dominic Purcell announced via Instagram that season 6 was "in the works."

Furthermore, the president of entertainment for Fox, Michael Thorn officially announced on January 4, 2018, that a "new iteration" was in early development. He also said that Prison Break Season 6 will not feature with the entire new cast whereas, the two leads Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller were expected to reprise their roles as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively.

After two months in the same year, the series creator Paul Scheuring revealed that the scripts for the first episode of Prison Break Season 6 had been completed. Just after 11 days on March 22, he confirmed Amaury Nolasco and William Fichtner are ready to return, adding, "We're going back to the beginning. Literally the very first frames." Later Alexander Mahone joined the cast.

If you must know, I finished the 601 script. — Paul T. Scheuring (@paultscheuring) March 12, 2018

In February 2019, Dominic Purcell confirmed the filming for Prison Break Season 6 was ongoing. But the scenario was changed after that. In between, while the viewers started looking forward to Prison Break Season 6, in August 2019, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said they had no plans for Prison Break.

There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," said Charlie Collier.

In the same month, Prison Break writers room shared a tweet with the following message:

"Nothing is ever dead (remember when Sara was decapitated?), but for now, the elusive season 6 is not in the cards. But we love you and are so grateful for all of you."

In January 2020, Michael Thorn spoke to Deadline about the series '24' and 'Prison Break'. He said, "We continue to talk about 24 and Prison Break as potential spinoffs," Thorn told Deadline. "There is nothing that is ready to announce."

Besides, Wentworth Miller announced that he was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield. He also explained the reason why he was not interested to play his role anymore. That highly astonished the viewers with severe disappointment.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work. - W.M," said Wentworth Miller.

Dominic Purcell immediately came in support of Wentworth Miller and announced over social media saying, "he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6."

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

Dominic Purcell has said season 6 won't happen in his new Instagram video pic.twitter.com/VoW60dTTPb — Prison Break (@prisonn_break_) November 9, 2020

After both Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller walked away from the series, there is an uncertainly for the American television drama to return.

Since there is no official announcement on the cancellation of Prison Break Season 6, the series aficionados are still hoping it in favor of it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the television series.

