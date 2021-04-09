Left Menu

Is Prison Break Season 6 officially cancelled after Purcell & Miller walking away? Know in detail!

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:32 IST
Is Prison Break Season 6 officially cancelled after Purcell & Miller walking away? Know in detail!
Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller walked away from the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

Despite knowing the uncertainty, most of the Prison Break fans are still hoping to see Prison Break Season 6. Earlier, the viewers were excited after the news that the sixth season was under process. But the present scenario is different. Today we will try to find out whether Season 6 is officially canceled or not. What is the reason behind the discontinuation of the show? Let's look back.

After the fifth season of Prison Break was promoted, in May 2017 the FOX Television Group CEO Dana Walden said that the network would "definitely consider doing more episodes." On December 12, 2017, the series co-lead Dominic Purcell announced via Instagram that season 6 was "in the works."

Furthermore, the president of entertainment for Fox, Michael Thorn officially announced on January 4, 2018, that a "new iteration" was in early development. He also said that Prison Break Season 6 will not feature with the entire new cast whereas, the two leads Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller were expected to reprise their roles as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively.

After two months in the same year, the series creator Paul Scheuring revealed that the scripts for the first episode of Prison Break Season 6 had been completed. Just after 11 days on March 22, he confirmed Amaury Nolasco and William Fichtner are ready to return, adding, "We're going back to the beginning. Literally the very first frames." Later Alexander Mahone joined the cast.

In February 2019, Dominic Purcell confirmed the filming for Prison Break Season 6 was ongoing. But the scenario was changed after that. In between, while the viewers started looking forward to Prison Break Season 6, in August 2019, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said they had no plans for Prison Break.

There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," said Charlie Collier.

In the same month, Prison Break writers room shared a tweet with the following message:

"Nothing is ever dead (remember when Sara was decapitated?), but for now, the elusive season 6 is not in the cards. But we love you and are so grateful for all of you."

In January 2020, Michael Thorn spoke to Deadline about the series '24' and 'Prison Break'. He said, "We continue to talk about 24 and Prison Break as potential spinoffs," Thorn told Deadline. "There is nothing that is ready to announce."

Besides, Wentworth Miller announced that he was no longer interested to reprise his role as Michael Scofield. He also explained the reason why he was not interested to play his role anymore. That highly astonished the viewers with severe disappointment.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work. - W.M," said Wentworth Miller.

Dominic Purcell immediately came in support of Wentworth Miller and announced over social media saying, "he is also not going to return for Prison Break Season 6."

"I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in a video clip.

After both Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller walked away from the series, there is an uncertainly for the American television drama to return.

Since there is no official announcement on the cancellation of Prison Break Season 6, the series aficionados are still hoping it in favor of it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the television series.

Also Read: Succession Season 3: When filming will resume? Here's everything we know so far

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

France recommends second mRNA COVID-19 dose for under-55s who got first dose with Astra

Frances top health body said recipients of the first dose of AstraZenecas traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA mRNA vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive. The Haute...

Iran, 5 powers take stock of drive to revive nuclear deal

Iran and the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal plan to hold their second formal meeting of the week on Friday to take stock of efforts to bring the United States back on board.The delicate diplomatic dance that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021