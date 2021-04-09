Rapper DMX has died at age 50 - People magazine

Rapper DMX has died at age 50 - People magazineReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:01 IST
American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, has died at age 50, People magazine reported on Friday, after the musician was hospitalized for what reports said was a heart attack during a drug overdose.
