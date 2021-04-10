Isis Hainsworth joins Lena Dunham's 'Catherine, Called Birdy'

Lena Dunham has roped in British actor Isis Hainsworth to play a major role in her upcoming directorial venture ''Catherine, Called Birdy''.

Hainsworth is known for appearing in critically-acclaimed British movies like ''Misbehaviour'' and ''Emma''. She is also set to feature in ''Metal Lords'', the Netflix feature film from ''Game of Thrones'' creators David Benioff and DB Weiss.

''Catherine, Called Birdy'', which hails from Working Title and Amazon Studios, is based on the 1994 book of the same name from author Karen Cushman, reported Variety.

The coming-of-age film, also penned by Dunham, is set in 13th century England and follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Bella Ramsey) who ''bucks against convention'', namely the arranged marriage her father (Andrew Scott) has planned out for her.

Hainsworth will play Catherine's close friend, Aelis. Their friendship is said to be at the heart of the film.

The movie will also feature actors Dean-Charles Chapman and Joe Alwyn as Catherine’s older brother and uncle, respectively.

Billie Piper will essay the role of Catherine's mother.

Working Title, in association with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner, is producing the project along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett.

Liz Watson and Michael P Cohen are serving as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)