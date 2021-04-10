Left Menu

Britney Spears posts throwback photo with Justin Timberlake two months after apology

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears celebrated sister Jamie Lynn's birthday with a throwback picture featuring her ex Justin Timberlake.

Updated: 10-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:36 IST
American singer-songwriter Britney Spears celebrated sister Jamie Lynn's birthday with a throwback picture featuring her ex Justin Timberlake. According to Page Six, the Friday night post comes two months after the 'Man of the Woods' artist Timberlake apologised to Spears for contributing to her waning public image during early 2000-2009.

The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram and captioned the post as, "Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul !!!" The picture features Spears, Timberlake, and another woman surrounding a young Jamie Lynn - who turned 30 on Sunday, April 4. "I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!! It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!" Spears continued.

"I am truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I'm so f***ing proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister!!!," she added. Spears went on to praise Jamie Lynn's strength, recalling her little sister besting her with the wrestling moves when they were children.

"I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday !!!!," she concluded. Per Page Six, fans immediately made note of the photo choice, with one commenting, "What a strange picture to choose."

Another added, "Its Britney and Justin in the right side corner for me. Glad she chose this picture. Now someone investigate ." Others do not even believe the 'Criminal' singer posted the birthday dedication, echoing former makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who claims the southern songstress told him she had no control over certain posts.

Her camp recently told Page Six, however, that the star is in control of her own social media accounts. In February, Timberlake posted a lengthy message on Instagram, owning up to his "ignorance" surrounding the media treatment of Spears following his breakup with Spears after the release of the documentary 'Framing Britney Spears.' (ANI)

