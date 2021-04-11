Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang join 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' cast

Actors Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller, Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu have been roped in to play the lead characters in horror movie ''My Best Friend’s Exorcism'', an adaptation of the cult-hit novel of the same name written by Grady Hendrix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon Thomas is directing the film. Set in 1988, the story follows the relationship between Abby and Gretchen, two best friends and sophomores in high school. ''Their friendship is tested when an evening of skinny-dipping goes wrong, and Gretchen begins to act differently and followed by bizarre occurrences. After some investigating, Abby begins to horrifyingly suspect that her friend may be possessed by a demon force,'' the plotline reads.

Fisher will be essaying the role of Abby while Miller will play Gretchen. Ang and Kanu are on board as two friends in their group.

The Gotham Group, Quirk Productions and Christopher Landon are producing the movie.

