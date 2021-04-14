57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun & more in the list

Nominations for South Korea's much-talked-about entertainment awards, namely the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards were revealed on April, 2021. The increasing popularity of K-Dramas and South Korean movies across the world means that this year's Baeksang Arts Awards will have a larger global audience.

The Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, are awarded for excellence in the film, television, and theater industry of South Korea. It is popularly known as the "Oscars" of South Korea. The ceremony will be held on May 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time telecast via JTBC. The films, dramas, and shows released and aired between May 1, 2020, and April 11, 2021, were eligible for the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations.

Not surprisingly, popular actors like Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun, and Kim Hee-won have been nominated for this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.

Check out the complete list below:

Television

Best Drama

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Flower Of Evil

Extracurricular

Beyond Evil

My Unfamiliar Family

Best Director Drama

Kwon Young-il – My Unfamiliar Family

Kim Cheol-kyu – Flower of Evil

Kim Hee-won – Vincenzo

Park Shin-woo – It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Shim Na-yeon – Beyond Evil

Best Actor Drama

Kim Soo-hyun – It's Okay to Not Be Okay as Moon Gang-tae

Song Joong-ki – Vincenzo as Vincenzo Cassano

Shin Ha-kyun – Beyond Evil as Lee Dong-sik

Um Ki-joon – The Penthouse: War in Life as Joo Dan-tae / Mr Baek

Lee Joon-gi – Flower of Evil as Baek Hee-sung / Do Hyun-soo

Best Actress Drama

Kim So-yeon – The Penthouse: War in Life as Cheon Seo-jin

Kim So-hyun – River Where the Moon Rises as Princess Pyeonggang / Yeom Ga-jin

Seo Yea-ji – It's Okay to Not Be Okay as Ko Moon-young

Shin Hye-sun – Mr. Queen as Kim So-yong, Queen Cheorin

Uhm Ji-won – Birthcare Center as Oh Hyun-jin

Best New Actor for Drama

Kim Young-dae – The Penthouse: War in Life as Joo Seok-hoon

Na In-woo – River Where the Moon Rises as On Dal

Nam Yoon-soo [ko] – Extracurricular as Kwak Ki-tae

Song Kang – Sweet Home as Cha Hyun-soo

Lee Do-hyun – 18 Again as Hong Dae-young (young) / Go Woo-young

Best New Actress for Drama

Kim Hyun-soo – The Penthouse: War in Life as Bae Ro-na

Park Gyu-young – Sweet Home as Yoon Ji-soo

Park Ju-hyun – Extracurricular as Bae Gyu-ri

Lee Joo-young – Times as Seo Jung-in

Choi Sung-eun [ko] – Beyond Evil as Yoo Jae-yi

Best Variety Performer-male

Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night, Tasty Guys

Shin Dong-yup – Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, My Little Old Boy

Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?, Sixth Sense

Lee Seung-gi – Master in the House, Busted!

Jo Se-ho – You Quiz on the Block

Best Variety Performer-Female

Kim Sook – Where Is My Home, Love Naggers

Song Eun-i – Long Live Independence, Problem Child in House

Jang Do-yeon – I Live Alone, Don't be the First One!

Jae Jae – Long Live Independence, Girls' High School Mystery Class

Hong Hyun-hee [ko] – Omniscient Interfering View, My Golden Kids

Film

Best Film

Moving On

Deliver Us from Evil

Samjin Company English Class

Voice of Silence

The Book of Fish

Best Director Film

Yoon Dan-bi – Moving On

Hong Won-chan – Deliver Us from Evil

Lee Jong-pil – Samjin Company English Class

Hong Eui-jeong – Voice of Silence

Lee Joon-ik – The Book of Fish

Best Actor Film

Byun Yo-han – The Book of Fish as Chang Dae

Sol Kyung-gu – The Book of Fish as Jeong Yak Jeon

Yoo Ah-in – Voice of Silence as Tae-in

Lee Jung-jae – Deliver Us from Evil as Ray

Cho Jin-woong – Me and Me as Park Hyung-goo

Best Actress Film

Go Ah-sung – Samjin Company English Class as Lee Ja-yeong

Kim Hye-soo – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case as Hyeon-soo

Moon So-ri – Three Sisters as Mi-yeon

Ye Soo-jung – An Old Lady as Shim Hyo‑jeong

Jeon Jong-seo – The Call as Oh Young-sook

Best Supporting Actor Film

Koo Kyo-hwan – Peninsula as Captain Seo

Park Jung-min – Deliver Us from Evil as Yui

Shin Jung-geun – Steel Rain 2: Summit as Jang Ki-sok

Yoo Jae-myung – Voice of Silence as Chang-bok

Heo Joon-ho – Innocence as Mayor Choo

Best Supporting Actress Film

Kim Sun-young – Three Sisters as Hee-sook

Bae Jong-ok – Innocence as Chae Hwa-ja

Lee Re – Peninsula as Jooni

Esom – Samjin Company English Class as Jung Yoo-na

Lee Jung-eun – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case as Suncheondaek

Best New Actor Film

Kim Do-yoon – Peninsula as Chul-min

Ryu Soo-young – Steel Rain 2: Summit as Captain Baek Doo-ho

Park Seung-joon – Moving On as Dong-joo

Lee Bong‑geun – The Singer as Hak Gyoo

Hong Kyung – Innocence as Jung-soo

Best New Actress Film

Park So-yi – Deliver Us from Evil as Yoo-min

Shin Hye-sun – Innocence as Ahn Jung-in

Jang Yoon-ju – Three Sisters as Mi-ok

Krystal Jung – More Than Family as To-il

Choi Jung-woon – Moving On as Ok-joo