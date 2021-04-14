57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun & more in the list

57th Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun & more in the listDevdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:51 IST
Nominations for South Korea's much-talked-about entertainment awards, namely the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards were revealed on April, 2021. The increasing popularity of K-Dramas and South Korean movies across the world means that this year's Baeksang Arts Awards will have a larger global audience.
The Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, are awarded for excellence in the film, television, and theater industry of South Korea. It is popularly known as the "Oscars" of South Korea. The ceremony will be held on May 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time telecast via JTBC. The films, dramas, and shows released and aired between May 1, 2020, and April 11, 2021, were eligible for the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations.
Not surprisingly, popular actors like Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun, and Kim Hee-won have been nominated for this year's Baeksang Arts Awards.
Check out the complete list below:
Television
Best Drama
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Flower Of Evil
Extracurricular
Beyond Evil
My Unfamiliar Family
Best Director Drama
Kwon Young-il – My Unfamiliar Family
Kim Cheol-kyu – Flower of Evil
Kim Hee-won – Vincenzo
Park Shin-woo – It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Shim Na-yeon – Beyond Evil
Best Actor Drama
Kim Soo-hyun – It's Okay to Not Be Okay as Moon Gang-tae
Song Joong-ki – Vincenzo as Vincenzo Cassano
Shin Ha-kyun – Beyond Evil as Lee Dong-sik
Um Ki-joon – The Penthouse: War in Life as Joo Dan-tae / Mr Baek
Lee Joon-gi – Flower of Evil as Baek Hee-sung / Do Hyun-soo
Best Actress Drama
Kim So-yeon – The Penthouse: War in Life as Cheon Seo-jin
Kim So-hyun – River Where the Moon Rises as Princess Pyeonggang / Yeom Ga-jin
Seo Yea-ji – It's Okay to Not Be Okay as Ko Moon-young
Shin Hye-sun – Mr. Queen as Kim So-yong, Queen Cheorin
Uhm Ji-won – Birthcare Center as Oh Hyun-jin
Best New Actor for Drama
Kim Young-dae – The Penthouse: War in Life as Joo Seok-hoon
Na In-woo – River Where the Moon Rises as On Dal
Nam Yoon-soo [ko] – Extracurricular as Kwak Ki-tae
Song Kang – Sweet Home as Cha Hyun-soo
Lee Do-hyun – 18 Again as Hong Dae-young (young) / Go Woo-young
Best New Actress for Drama
Kim Hyun-soo – The Penthouse: War in Life as Bae Ro-na
Park Gyu-young – Sweet Home as Yoon Ji-soo
Park Ju-hyun – Extracurricular as Bae Gyu-ri
Lee Joo-young – Times as Seo Jung-in
Choi Sung-eun [ko] – Beyond Evil as Yoo Jae-yi
Best Variety Performer-male
Moon Se-yoon – 2 Days & 1 Night, Tasty Guys
Shin Dong-yup – Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, My Little Old Boy
Yoo Jae-suk – How Do You Play?, Sixth Sense
Lee Seung-gi – Master in the House, Busted!
Jo Se-ho – You Quiz on the Block
Best Variety Performer-Female
Kim Sook – Where Is My Home, Love Naggers
Song Eun-i – Long Live Independence, Problem Child in House
Jang Do-yeon – I Live Alone, Don't be the First One!
Jae Jae – Long Live Independence, Girls' High School Mystery Class
Hong Hyun-hee [ko] – Omniscient Interfering View, My Golden Kids
Film
Best Film
Moving On
Deliver Us from Evil
Samjin Company English Class
Voice of Silence
The Book of Fish
Best Director Film
Yoon Dan-bi – Moving On
Hong Won-chan – Deliver Us from Evil
Lee Jong-pil – Samjin Company English Class
Hong Eui-jeong – Voice of Silence
Lee Joon-ik – The Book of Fish
Best Actor Film
Byun Yo-han – The Book of Fish as Chang Dae
Sol Kyung-gu – The Book of Fish as Jeong Yak Jeon
Yoo Ah-in – Voice of Silence as Tae-in
Lee Jung-jae – Deliver Us from Evil as Ray
Cho Jin-woong – Me and Me as Park Hyung-goo
Best Actress Film
Go Ah-sung – Samjin Company English Class as Lee Ja-yeong
Kim Hye-soo – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case as Hyeon-soo
Moon So-ri – Three Sisters as Mi-yeon
Ye Soo-jung – An Old Lady as Shim Hyo‑jeong
Jeon Jong-seo – The Call as Oh Young-sook
Best Supporting Actor Film
Koo Kyo-hwan – Peninsula as Captain Seo
Park Jung-min – Deliver Us from Evil as Yui
Shin Jung-geun – Steel Rain 2: Summit as Jang Ki-sok
Yoo Jae-myung – Voice of Silence as Chang-bok
Heo Joon-ho – Innocence as Mayor Choo
Best Supporting Actress Film
Kim Sun-young – Three Sisters as Hee-sook
Bae Jong-ok – Innocence as Chae Hwa-ja
Lee Re – Peninsula as Jooni
Esom – Samjin Company English Class as Jung Yoo-na
Lee Jung-eun – The Day I Died: Unclosed Case as Suncheondaek
Best New Actor Film
Kim Do-yoon – Peninsula as Chul-min
Ryu Soo-young – Steel Rain 2: Summit as Captain Baek Doo-ho
Park Seung-joon – Moving On as Dong-joo
Lee Bong‑geun – The Singer as Hak Gyoo
Hong Kyung – Innocence as Jung-soo
Best New Actress Film
Park So-yi – Deliver Us from Evil as Yoo-min
Shin Hye-sun – Innocence as Ahn Jung-in
Jang Yoon-ju – Three Sisters as Mi-ok
Krystal Jung – More Than Family as To-il
Choi Jung-woon – Moving On as Ok-joo