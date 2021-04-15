Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee thanks viewers, directors for massive success of his films

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are unique and socially relevant. The actor recently opened up about the love his films have received over the years and thanked the viewers for it.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:52 IST
Manoj Bajpayee thanks viewers, directors for massive success of his films
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for essaying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are unique and socially relevant. The actor recently opened up about the love his films have received over the years and thanked the viewers for it. The 'Sooraj Par Mangal Bhari' actor has been receiving positive reviews and garnering tremendous love and appreciation from audiences for his recent release, 'Silence: Can You Hear It?'

The 51-year-old star feels the success of all his films has been possible due to the fact that his fans have always showered so much love for his hard work. And being a director's actor, Manoj has always met the expectations of the filmmakers with his remarkable performance in all his movies. Thanking his fans and directors Manoj said, "With all humility, I thank all my audiences and directors of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Bhonsle and Silence who rested their faith in me and made me part of the successful journey of these films in the most testing time of the nation and the world due to COVID-19."

He added, "Audience lapped up the content that I have been part of and turned these ventures into a memorable experience for me with their love and admiration!! Lately, Silence has been receiving all the love from the people and I am so grateful to the director Zee5 Zee studio entire cast and crew and above all the people!!! Thank you for making Silence a roaring success." The crime feature drama titled 'Silence: Can You Hear It?' premiered on March 26 on Zee 5. Apart from this, season two of his insanely popular web series 'The Family Man' is also in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021