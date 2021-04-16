Left Menu

'Saina' to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 23

A month after its theatrical release, actor Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23.Directed by Amole Gupte and backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the film hit the cinema halls on March 26.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:07 IST


A month after its theatrical release, actor Parineeti Chopra-starrer ''Saina'', a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23.

Directed by Amole Gupte and backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the film hit the cinema halls on March 26. Chopra said she was thrilled that the movie would now reach out to a global audience with the release on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor said ''Saina'' was a landmark film in her career as it taught her a lot as a professional. ''As an actor, I embraced each challenge, and I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film,'' Chopra said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said the streamer was elated to release the film on the platform.

''An inspiring story of a real life champion backed by Parineeti Chopra’s impressive performance and Amole Gupte’s great direction makes this film the perfect addition to our content offering. ''We are happy to provide our customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe,'' Subramaniam said.

The biopic chronicled Nehwal's rise in badminton and pieced together her journey, putting spotlight on those who were an integral part of her success. Echoing Chopra's thoughts, Kumar said it was important for a film like ''Saina'' to get a global showcase. Gupte, too, hoped that the movie brings positivity to viewers in the current distressing times. ''Most excited that the world can now access 'Saina.' They’ve been waiting patiently for the film to enter their homes and in these difficult times, I hope the film brings positivity and optimism to viewers,'' Gupte said. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh Shah, co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Shiv Chanana under the banner of T-Series, Deepa Bhatia(Amole Gupte Cinema) and Front Foot Pictures.

