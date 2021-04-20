John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Actor-producer John Abraham is all set to remake south star Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film ''Ayyappanum Koshiyum'' in Hindi.

Abraham is known for producing films like ''Vicky Donor'', ''Madras Café'', ''Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'' and others under his banner JA Entertainment.

The 2020 Malayalam-language action thriller is written and directed by Sachy of ''Anarkali'' fame. “We have the remake of Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. We are in the process of putting it all together. It is a beautiful film,” Abraham told PTI.

Besides this film, the 48-year-old actor is also producing slice-of-life film ''Tara vs Bilal'', which features Harshvardhan Rane and Angira Dhar.

Abraham was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's ''Mumbai Saga''. His future projects are ''Pathan'' and ''Ek Villain Returns''. He is also awaiting release of ''Satyameva Jayate 2'' and ''Attack'', scheduled to arrive in cinema halls this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)