Left Menu

Michael Keaton to return as Batman in upcoming 'The Flash' movie

American actor Michael Keaton's fans now have a reason to rejoice as the actor is reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie 'The Flash.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:38 IST
Michael Keaton to return as Batman in upcoming 'The Flash' movie
Michael Keaton. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Michael Keaton's fans now have a reason to rejoice as the actor is reprising his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie 'The Flash.' Fox News quoted a report by The Wrap as stating that Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners, confirmed his participation in the Andres Muschietti-directed DC Comics superhero film.

Muschietti confirmed production kicked off in London on Monday in an Instagram post. The 69-year-old actor first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 hit 'Batman,' and then again in the 1992 film 'Batman Returns.' As reported by Fox News, Ezra Miller is set to reprise his role as Barry Allen/The Flash. Fans were introduced to him in 'Justice League' in 2017. Sasha Calle, best known from 'The Young and the Restless,' will play Supergirl.

Back in December, Keaton sent fans into a frenzy when he told Deadline he was concerned about COVID-19 safety and said he may not do the movie. Keaton said at the time, "To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It's COVID. I'm more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the U.K. than anything."

He added,"That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk." Per The Wrap, 'The Flash' movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."

Keaton's version of Batman reportedly will not affect Matt Reeves' movie 'The Batman,' starring Robert Pattinson, which is also filming in the UK. 'The Flash' is slated to be released on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

HSBC says vandalism is not okay after windows broken by climate activists in UK

After windows at its London headquarters were shattered by climate activists, HSBC said that it welcomed dialogue on climate change but it could not condone vandalism or actions that damaged property.We welcome meaningful dialogue on our cl...

Hungary says only 1% of those vaccinated contract COVID-19 -govt

Hungarian data show that only 1 of those vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have subsequently contracted the disease and after receiving two doses the rate is even lower, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thurs...

SC terms COVID-19 situation 'national emergency', agrees to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply

The Supreme Court Thursday termed the COVID-19 situation as almost a national emergency while agreeing to hear Vedantas plea for opening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on the ground that it would produce thousand ton...

Inflows in sustainable funds surge 76 pc to Rs 3,686 cr in FY21

Driven by increased investor interest in environmental, social and governance issues, sustainable funds in India attracted Rs 3,686 crore in the 2020-21, a jump of 76 per cent from the preceding fiscal.Moreover, the COVID-19-led crisis has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021