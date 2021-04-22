Left Menu

Composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo, dies of COVID-19

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, his son said. The composers death came as a shock to the music community in the Hindi film industry with Pritam and Adnan Sami leading tributes.Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:25 IST
Composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo, dies of COVID-19

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, his son said. Rathod was 66.

The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a ''critical'' condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital. ''He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul,'' his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days. Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like ''Aashiqui'' (1990), ''Saajan'' (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer ''Pardes'' and ''Raja Hindustani'', headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's ''Do Knot Disturb'' in 2009. Shravan’s children, sons Sanjeev and Darshan, followed in his footsteps and turned music composers. The composer's death came as a shock to the music community in the Hindi film industry with Pritam and Adnan Sami leading tributes.

''Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family,'' Pritam wrote.

Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaimaan fame, wrote, ''Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.'' Singer Adnan Sami also condoled Rathod's demise. ''Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace,'' Sami wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislati...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the C...

A black hole dubbed 'the Unicorn' may be galaxy's smallest one

Scientists have discovered what may be the smallest-known black hole in the Milky Way galaxy and the closest to our solar system - an object so curious that they nicknamed it the Unicorn.The researchers said the black hole is roughly three ...

Tesla cars can drive without anyone in driver's seat - magazine

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the drivers seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the drivers seat was empty.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021