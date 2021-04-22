Composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo, dies of COVID-19

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications, his son said. Rathod was 66.

The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a ''critical'' condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital. ''He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul,'' his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days. Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like ''Aashiqui'' (1990), ''Saajan'' (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer ''Pardes'' and ''Raja Hindustani'', headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's ''Do Knot Disturb'' in 2009. Shravan’s children, sons Sanjeev and Darshan, followed in his footsteps and turned music composers. The composer's death came as a shock to the music community in the Hindi film industry with Pritam and Adnan Sami leading tributes.

''Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family,'' Pritam wrote.

Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaimaan fame, wrote, ''Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.'' Singer Adnan Sami also condoled Rathod's demise. ''Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace,'' Sami wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)