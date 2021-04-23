Left Menu

'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry dies after cardiac arrest

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry, known for starring in films like Shor In The City, Bey Yaar and Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, died on Friday following cardiac arrest, his manager said. Its an absolutely shocking news, the actors manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.Mistry is survived by his mother.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:53 IST
Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry, known for starring in films like ''Shor In The City'', ''Bey Yaar'' and Amazon Prime Video series ''Bandish Bandits'', died on Friday following cardiac arrest, his manager said. The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last around 9.30 AM.

''He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news,'' the actor's manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.

Mistry is survived by his mother. The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit. His work in Hindi films like ''Kya Kehna'', ''Ek Chalis Ki Last Local'' and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including ''99'', ''Shor In The City'' and ''A Gentleman'' got him wider attention. Mistry also earned acclaim in last year's hit series ''Bandish Bandits'' playing musician Devendra Rathod.

His TV credits include popular show ''Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen''.

Mistry's sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people.

''Brother Amit, can't believe this that someone so full of life is no more. Keep spreading love the way you used to wherever you are,'' actor Rajesh Tailang, his co-star in ''Bandish Bandits'', tweeted.

Singer-actor Swanand Kirkire tweeted, ''Amit Mistry? No... this is unbelievable. He was an amazing aactor and a real happy soul.'' Actor Tisca Chopra also expressed shock.

''Such a lovely guy, totally chill... deepest condolences to the family,'' she wrote.

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, ''This is terrible. Really terrible.'' PTI JUR BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

