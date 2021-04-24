Netflix's Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln from stock options in 2020

Netflix Inc co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings realized $612.13 million from exercising his stock options in 2020, a year of bumper subscription growth for the video-streaming giant. The company, which crossed 200 million subscribers last year as people sought entertainment from home during the COVID-19-imposed lockdowns, saw its shares rise more than 67% in 2020.

Hastings purchased over 1.33 million Netflix shares last year in the exercising of his stock options, according to a filing. https://bit.ly/3dJ7k07 Graphic link: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3neR4Hn) The price at which stock options can be exercised is set in an agreement. The value of shares when the purchase is made could be varying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)