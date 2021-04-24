Left Menu

Netflix's Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln from stock options in 2020

The company, which crossed 200 million subscribers last year as people sought entertainment from home during the COVID-19-imposed lockdowns, saw its shares rise more than 67% in 2020. Hastings purchased over 1.33 million Netflix shares last year in the exercising of his stock options, according to a filing. https://bit.ly/3dJ7k07 Graphic link: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3neR4Hn) The price at which stock options can be exercised is set in an agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 03:56 IST
Netflix's Reed Hastings exercised $612 mln from stock options in 2020

Netflix Inc co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings realized $612.13 million from exercising his stock options in 2020, a year of bumper subscription growth for the video-streaming giant. The company, which crossed 200 million subscribers last year as people sought entertainment from home during the COVID-19-imposed lockdowns, saw its shares rise more than 67% in 2020.

Hastings purchased over 1.33 million Netflix shares last year in the exercising of his stock options, according to a filing. https://bit.ly/3dJ7k07 Graphic link: (https://tmsnrt.rs/3neR4Hn) The price at which stock options can be exercised is set in an agreement. The value of shares when the purchase is made could be varying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine immediately

The United States can resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine immediately, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. ...

COVID-19: Study finds mother-to-baby infection rate low, indirect risk exists

Although mother-to-newborn transmission of coronavirus is rare, newborns of expectant mothers with COVID-19 can still suffer indirect adverse health risks as a result of worsening maternal illness due to the disease, a study says.Beth Israe...

U.S. to resume use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The United States will resume use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate the vaccines link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The U.S. Centers for...

At drug war frontline, pope's envoy says Mexico hushed him

The Vaticans ambassador to Mexico on Friday said officials three years ago had asked him not to talk about the extreme violence that has swept the country during more than a decade of fighting between drug cartels, so as not to scare away t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021