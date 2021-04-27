'Rettaisuzhi' fame director Thamira no more

Tamil cinema director Thamira died at a city hospital here after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, hospital sources said.

He was 53 and is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

The director, who had worked as assistant to top Tamil directors, the late K Balachander, a Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient and Bharathiraja, incidentally featured the veterans in his debut film 'Rettasuzhi.' Thamira, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the city hospital on April 7 with severe covid pneumonia, was on ventilator for the past 20 days.

''At 8.20 am on April 27, he developed sudden cardiac arrest and was declared dead,'' a statement from the hospital said.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 13, the release further said.

The filmmaker is known for his movies 'Rettaisuzhi' and Aan Devathai'. Fans and several celebrities from the industry, including Bharathirajaa, expressed shock over his sudden demise.

Born as Sheik Dawood at Moolakaraipatti in Tirunelveli district, Thamira worked as assistant to both Balachander and Bharathiraja.

Before making it in the film industry, he contributed articles and short stories to various magazines, including Bommai and Ananda Vikatan, under the pen name 'Thamira' - derived from Thamirabharani river flowing in Tirunelveli district.

Posting a few photos, Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian, who worked in his Aan Devathai, tweeted ''#RIPThamira sir. The entire cast and crew of Aan dhevadhai have always been treated with utmost respect.'' Music composer Ghibran said, ''we have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family.''

