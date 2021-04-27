Left Menu

'Rettaisuzhi' fame director Thamira no more

Fans and several celebrities from the industry, including Bharathirajaa, expressed shock over his sudden demise.Born as Sheik Dawood at Moolakaraipatti in Tirunelveli district, Thamira worked as assistant to both Balachander and Bharathiraja.Before making it in the film industry, he contributed articles and short stories to various magazines, including Bommai and Ananda Vikatan, under the pen name Thamira - derived from Thamirabharani river flowing in Tirunelveli district.Posting a few photos, Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian, who worked in his Aan Devathai, tweeted RIPThamira sir.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:27 IST
'Rettaisuzhi' fame director Thamira no more

Tamil cinema director Thamira died at a city hospital here after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, hospital sources said.

He was 53 and is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

The director, who had worked as assistant to top Tamil directors, the late K Balachander, a Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient and Bharathiraja, incidentally featured the veterans in his debut film 'Rettasuzhi.' Thamira, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the city hospital on April 7 with severe covid pneumonia, was on ventilator for the past 20 days.

''At 8.20 am on April 27, he developed sudden cardiac arrest and was declared dead,'' a statement from the hospital said.

He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 13, the release further said.

The filmmaker is known for his movies 'Rettaisuzhi' and Aan Devathai'. Fans and several celebrities from the industry, including Bharathirajaa, expressed shock over his sudden demise.

Born as Sheik Dawood at Moolakaraipatti in Tirunelveli district, Thamira worked as assistant to both Balachander and Bharathiraja.

Before making it in the film industry, he contributed articles and short stories to various magazines, including Bommai and Ananda Vikatan, under the pen name 'Thamira' - derived from Thamirabharani river flowing in Tirunelveli district.

Posting a few photos, Bigg Boss fame Ramya Pandian, who worked in his Aan Devathai, tweeted ''#RIPThamira sir. The entire cast and crew of Aan dhevadhai have always been treated with utmost respect.'' Music composer Ghibran said, ''we have lost another true gem. #Thamira Sir remained true to his craft and never chased fame or money. Working with him was a great gift. May his soul RIP. Heartfelt condolences to Sir's family.'' PTI JSP SA APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad police chief in home-isolation as precautionary measure

Ghaziabad police chief Amit Pathak has isolated himself at his home as a precautionary measure after dozens of administrative officials here tested positive for coronavirus. An official had said Monday that around 50 Ghaziabad administratio...

Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.It directed t...

France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan

The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the Europea...

Father-son duo held for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Agra

Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo who were involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders in Agra.They recovered 12 filled oxygen cylinders and 30 empty cylinders from the accused and registered a case against them under provisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021