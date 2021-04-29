Randhir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said.

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai.

''He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry,'' Dr Santosh Shetty, Kokilaben hospital, told PTI.

Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv died following a heart attack in February this year. Kapoor is best known for his roles in “Kal Aaj Aur Kal”, “Jeet”, “Jawani Diwani”, “Lafange”, “Raampur Ka Lakshman”, “Haath Ki Safai” among others.

He married actor Babita but they separated later. The couple has daughters -- Karisma and Kareena.

