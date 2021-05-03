Left Menu

Sonu Sood gets critically ill COVID patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who recently helped a 25-year-old girl by getting her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, on Monday once again got a critically ill COVID-19 patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad, to the same hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 21:41 IST
Sonu Sood gets critically ill COVID patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad
Sonu Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who recently helped a 25-year-old girl by getting her airlifted from Nagpur to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, on Monday once again got a critically ill COVID-19 patient airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad, to the same hospital. The patient's name is Kailash Agarwal from Jhansi. The doctors at the local hospital said that his further treatment wouldn't be possible there and had asked the family to start searching for a bigger hospital. They tried a lot, even went to the local MLA, but couldn't.

It was then that they put out a request to Sonu. As soon as he saw the tweet and came to know that the patient was really critical, he started following up on getting Kailash Agarwal an apt hospital and ICU bed with a ventilator facility. Sonu found out through his connections that a bed can be arranged at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Talking about the same, Sonu said, "Doctors had asked the patient to be shifted to a bigger hospital, and the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done."

"As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and that was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. Now, the treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best," he added. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Sonu, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, on April 17 was added to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.

The 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a picture from the hospital. Along with getting vaccinated against the infection, the actor had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh formed a committee of university vice chancellors VCs on Monday to work out examination reforms and review curriculums for scaling up the quality of higher education in the state in line with the advanc...

J-K Students Association urges Jaishankar to facilitate travel of Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday said it has written to External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar urging him to facilitate travel of over 100 Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh. In a statement, spokesperson of Assoc...

TBZ Q4 net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 9 cr

Jewellery firm Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TBZL on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.36 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on higher income. The companys net profit stood at Rs 2...

COVID-19: Noida, Ghaziabad's cumulative death toll exceeds 500

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 13 more fatalities linked to COVID-19, while neighbouring Ghaziabad added five as the cumulative death toll in the two districts in western Uttar Pradesh crossed the 500-mark on Monday, official data showed.Gauta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021