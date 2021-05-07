Left Menu

Kim Kardashian denies connection with ancient Roman statue which US govt wants return to Italy

Kim Kardashian has denied any connection to an ancient Roman statue that the US government is seeking to return to Italy -- a purchase that was made by her estranged husband Kanye West.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:25 IST
Kim Kardashian denies connection with ancient Roman statue which US govt wants return to Italy
Kim Kardashian (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Kim Kardashian has denied any connection to an ancient Roman statue that the US government is seeking to return to Italy -- a purchase that was made by her estranged husband Kanye West. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has always been in limelight- be it because of her fashion statements, her alleged relationships, her Billionaire status and more. But this time, Kim has been dragged under a legal problem which says she allegedly had purchased an antique Roman statue dating back to the 1st or 2nd century that now the US government is seeking to return to its original country.

The reason the federals want the statue back is that Italy has determined the piece is a cultural treasure that was essentially looted from an archaeological site. According to TMZ, the government federals claimed that the paperwork listed 'Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust' as the consignee and importer of the said statue. Noel Roberts is, a trust Kim has used to make other big-ticket purchases but a rep for Kim denied she made this deal.

A source connected to the star told that Kim only found out this week that the piece was actually bought by Kanye as part of a larger purchase which included more art. However, it's unclear if Kanye had bought it as a gift, or when he had planned on telling Kim, but the source said she was unaware. TMZ reported that the federals claimed a Belgium designer named Axel Vervoordt shipped the statue to the USA, and presumably, his company put Kim's name on the customs document. Vervoordt has worked with Kim and Kanye in the past, and back in 2016. At the time when the statue was imported, Kim and Kanye were building their Hidden Hills mansion, which at that time made headlines because it looked no less than a museum.

Still, Kim said that she has no knowledge of the statue or its purchase. For his part, Vervoordt told TMZ, that he acquired the statue "in good faith" from a French gallery exhibition at a German auction house. "At this point there is no evidence that this piece was illegally imported from Italy. If investigation proves that the piece was actually exported from Italy without a proper export license from the Italian Ministry of Culture, then we will of course take our responsibility," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN says armed attacks in Burkina Faso displace over 17,500 in past 10 days

More than 17,500 people in Burkina Faso have been forcefully displaced from their homes in the past 10 days due to a series of attacks by unidentified armed groups that have killed 45 people, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR said on Friday. Atta...

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 PTI Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday mor...

Delhi Police recover over 100 oxygen concentrators from two restaurants

The Delhi Police conducted raids at two restaurants in the national capital and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of COVID patients, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were r...

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021