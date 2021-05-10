Left Menu

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:42 IST
Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters
Tony Dalton is returning to reprise Lalo, the acting head of the Salamanca family of Juárez Cartel enforcers. Image Credit: YouTube / Rotten Tomatoes TV

Better Call Saul Season 6 has officially started its filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico and fans are ardently waiting to know what comes next in the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul.

The television series is a spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad (crime drama) created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, who would transform into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

Recently, Better Call Saul's official Twitter account shared an image of Tony Dalton, Steven Bauer, and Javier Grajeda sitting in a row. It is almost evident from the picture that those actors are returning in Better Call Saul Season 6.

Tony Dalton is returning to reprise Lalo, the acting head of the Salamanca family of Juárez Cartel enforcers. Steven Bauer will play Don Eladio Vuente, the head of the Juarez drug cartel, while Javier Grajeda will return as Juan Bolsa, a high-level member of the Juárez drug cartel.Just three cool, terrifying dudes.

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould told Deadline the sixth and the final season is going to be a big season. Peter Gould stated, "It's like, we've put down our marker, we've planted our flag that Season 6, when we get to shoot it, is the last season, and it's going to be a big season, and it's going to be more episodes than we usually do. It's going to be 13. We've never done 13 episodes of Better Call Saul in a season, ever. It's going to be big and it's going to be resolved."

Better Call Saul Season 6 will continue from Tony Dalton's character from the end of Season 5 story. He is back to take revenge. Season 5 concludes with Nacho Varga trying to kill Lalo, who would eventually escape without any injuries. He escapes through a secret tunnel underneath his bathtub and kills many people one by one, including the shooter who was hired to shoot him. But the shooter does not know who is behind the master plan.

The official Twitter account of Better Call Saul posted an image of Tony Dalton (Lalo) with the caption "Did you miss me?"

Besides Bob Odenkirk and Tony Dalton, the other returning actors of Better Call Saul Season 6 are Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring).

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks suspension of challans by red-light violation cameras

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the COVID-19 situation in...

Why lie on SC order on national task force, Fadnavis asks Sena

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit out at the Shiv Sena after the latter targeted the Centre on the Supreme Court constituting a 12- member national task force to formulate a methodology for allocation of medical oxygen ...

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14: Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14 Chief Minister Hemant Soren....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021