Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Better Call Saul Season 6 has officially started its filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico and fans are ardently waiting to know what comes next in the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul.

The television series is a spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad (crime drama) created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con-man, who would transform into a greedy criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman.

Recently, Better Call Saul's official Twitter account shared an image of Tony Dalton, Steven Bauer, and Javier Grajeda sitting in a row. It is almost evident from the picture that those actors are returning in Better Call Saul Season 6.

Tony Dalton is returning to reprise Lalo, the acting head of the Salamanca family of Juárez Cartel enforcers. Steven Bauer will play Don Eladio Vuente, the head of the Juarez drug cartel, while Javier Grajeda will return as Juan Bolsa, a high-level member of the Juárez drug cartel.Just three cool, terrifying dudes.

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould told Deadline the sixth and the final season is going to be a big season. Peter Gould stated, "It's like, we've put down our marker, we've planted our flag that Season 6, when we get to shoot it, is the last season, and it's going to be a big season, and it's going to be more episodes than we usually do. It's going to be 13. We've never done 13 episodes of Better Call Saul in a season, ever. It's going to be big and it's going to be resolved."

Better Call Saul Season 6 will continue from Tony Dalton's character from the end of Season 5 story. He is back to take revenge. Season 5 concludes with Nacho Varga trying to kill Lalo, who would eventually escape without any injuries. He escapes through a secret tunnel underneath his bathtub and kills many people one by one, including the shooter who was hired to shoot him. But the shooter does not know who is behind the master plan.

The official Twitter account of Better Call Saul posted an image of Tony Dalton (Lalo) with the caption "Did you miss me?"

Besides Bob Odenkirk and Tony Dalton, the other returning actors of Better Call Saul Season 6 are Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring).

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.