Shatrughan Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Daisy Shah get their dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Shatrughan Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Daisy Shah on Tuesday received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They took to social media to inform their fans and followers.

Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife Poonam Sinha, 71, and actor-son Luv Sinha, 37, arrived at a vaccination centre here. It was, however, unclear if the shot was their first or second.

''Vaccines save lives,'' the 75-year-old actor-politician shared on his Instagram Stories.

The Bollywood veteran's daughter, ''Dabangg 3'' star Sonakshi Sinha took her first jab on Monday.

Sen Sharma, who got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, shared some essential tips on booking the slot for the vaccination.

''After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site. If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course,'' the ''Ajeeb Daastaans'' star captioned the post and tagged actor Amol Parashar and her friend Damini for being her vaccine buddies.

The 41-year-old actor hailed the medical community for their unending support and urged everyone to continue to double mask and follow all protocols even after vaccination.

Parashar, 34, who worked with Sen Sharma on ''Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'', on a lighter note, said she will have to remind him about receiving the second dose.

He also expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and police personnel.

''Thank you for dealing with people with a smile, although I know you must be frying inside with all the inane questions and doubts that we all have,'' Parashar said.

Shah, 36, also got her first jab and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

''With the vaccination drive open for 18+ people, I have stepped up & got my first dose! Have you?'' the ''Race 3'' actor captioned the post with a photo of hers at a facility here.

Director Lakshya Raj Anand, who has helmed John Abraham's upcoming film ''Attack'', was also one of the film personalities to get vaccinated.

''1/2 vaccination done Everyone please get vaccinated soon.. I'm fed up of zoom calls and masks,'' he captioned the post.

TV actor and former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant Arti Singh said she has received her first dose of the vaccine.

''Scared of injections but do take it... We need to fight this... first dose done @rahulnariankanal thank u for making it happen... @mybmc thank u,'' the 36-year-old actor said.

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza (47), who suffered a heart attack last year, along with his wife Lizelle D'Souza (40) and actor Esha Deol, 39, were clicked by the paparazzi outside a vaccination centre today. On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the BMC said.

