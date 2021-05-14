Left Menu

Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19

American comedian and TV show host Bill Maher has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and HBO has removed the current week's episode of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' after the comedian contracted the infection.

Bill Maher. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and TV show host Bill Maher has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and HBO has removed the current week's episode of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' after the comedian contracted the infection. According to Deadline, the 65-year-old TV show host, who got vaccinated and is asymptomatic, tested positive during HBO's weekly PCR testing ahead of the show.

It is a blow for the late-night show, which was set to engage astrophysicist and StarTalk podcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson as the top-of-show interview guest, and World War Z creator Max Brooks and Hardcore History web recording host Dan Carlin as panelists. "The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time with Bill Maher has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during week by week staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result, is asymptomatic and feels fine. Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date," an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline.

'Real Time with Bill Maher', which is in its nineteenth season on HBO, was the main significant show to bring back small live spectators in September after a Covid break and various scenes were recorded in Maher's law at the time. The show is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin.

After the story broke, Maher posted via web-based media that he was upset about ending his streak, going back to 1993, to have never missed an episode of 'Politically Incorrect' or 'Real Time'. (ANI)

