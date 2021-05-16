Left Menu

Kesha takes romantic stroll on beach with boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter

American singer-songwriter Kesha and her long-term boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter went for a romantic stroll on the seashore vacationing in Hawaii this week.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:56 IST
Kesha takes romantic stroll on beach with boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter
Brad Ashenfelter and Kesha (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Kesha and her long-term boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter went for a romantic stroll on the seashore vacationing in Hawaii this week. As per Page Six, the 'Tik Tok' crooner was photographed wearing a flower cover-up over a swimsuit and white shorts. She held her shoes in hand as she walked along the water.

Ashenfelter, in the meantime, dressed head-to-toe in black while strolling shoeless close to his girlfriend. Per Page Six, the pair had all the earmarks of having an animated conversation and laughing together while taking their sunset stroll.

The low-key couple has been dating since at least 2014. "He's truly, a true sweet human being. I'm extremely glad to have him in my life," she said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest at that point.

The pair has been close-lipped regarding their relationship. In the prior days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer disclosed to Refinery29 she's been spoiling herself with butt masks in quarantine.

"It helps having someone put it on your butt, so that's another perk of being quarantined with my boyfriend.It's one of those things that, at the end of the night, bring me happiness," she told the outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021