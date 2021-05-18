Left Menu

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' renewed for 5 years

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:32 IST
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' renewed for 5 years

''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'' has been renewed by NBC for five more years.

According to Variety, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, made the announcement at the company’s Upfronts presentation.

In November, host Jimmy Fallon extended his contract for the show after his previous contract ran through the end of 2021.

Fallon began hosting the show in February 2014, taking over from Jay Leno. He followed in the footsteps of Conan O’Brien, Johnny Carson, Jack Paar and Steve Allen as the host. ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'' is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video.

