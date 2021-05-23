Left Menu

'Army of the Dead': Zack Snyder, Netflix spent millions to add Tig Notaro in film

Filmmaker Zack Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, who is also the film producer, in a recent interview said that it cost millions of dollars to scrub comedian Chris D'Elia from 'Army of the Dead' and add Tig Notaro to the star cast.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 09:46 IST
'Army of the Dead': Zack Snyder, Netflix spent millions to add Tig Notaro in film
Tig Notaro (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Zack Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder, who is also the film producer, in a recent interview said that it cost millions of dollars to scrub comedian Chris D'Elia from 'Army of the Dead' and add Tig Notaro to the star cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview with Vanity Fair published on Friday (local time), the husband-wife movie-making duo said it was a "fairly easy" decision to eliminate the scandal-plagued D'Elia from their zombie heist film and do reshoots with Notaro. Yet, it was a costly decision.

"It was an expensive one, that's for sure," said producer Deborah Snyder. Director Zack Snyder put the figure at "a few million." While Deborah Snyder added, "I will say, Netflix made the best choice. They put their money where their mouth is."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previous summer, D'Elia was blamed by numerous ladies for explicitly sexually harassing underage girls. In February, the actor posted a video on his YouTube page, saying "I do have an issue," but maintained he did nothing illegal. D'Elia was dropped by CAA amid the scandal. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Notaro plays helicopter pilot Marianne Peters in the film. She said in April she was shocked by the reaction from the first trailer, which resulted in her trending as "Sexy AF."

A guest on The Tonight Show, the comedian-actor said then, So much has changed, Jimmy. It's really been nuts around here since I was trending for being 'sexy AF.' I didn't even know what 'AF' was, to be honest. My friends were texting me images of Twitter, like 'You're trending for being badass and sexy AF.' And I was like, 'What is that?'" In the Netflix film, Dave Bautista leads a cast that incorporates Notaro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma S Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom
4
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retired

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387 released; Internet Explorer 11 retire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021