Living in harmony with nature has been at centre of Indian ethos: President on World Environment Day
On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said living in harmony with nature has been at the center of Indian ethos.
World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5.
''Living in harmony with nature and protecting biodiversity has been at the center of Indian ethos and culture. On #WorldEnvironmentDay, as humanity fights against COVID-19, we reaffirm our commitment to work with the global community for a sustainable future,'' Kovind tweeted.
