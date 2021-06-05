Left Menu

Judy Greer joins HBO's 'The White House Plumbers' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 11:37 IST
Actor Judy Greer is the latest addition to the cast of HBO's upcoming Watergate series ''The White House Plumbers''.

The actor, known for movies like ''What Women Want'', ''27 Dresses'', ''Ant-Man'' and ''Jurassic World'', joins Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headey in the show.

''The White House Plumbers'' tells the true story of E Howard Hunt (Harrelson ) and G Gordon Liddy (Theroux), Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve.

According to Deadline, Greer will essay the role of Fran Liddy, G. Gordon Liddy’s unflappable wife who has a misplaced faith in her husband’s intelligence and abilities.

The limited series, a co-production between HBO and wiip, is based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book ''Integrity''.

The project hails from ''Veep'' executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich.

The show is created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel.

Harrelson and Theroux will also executive produce alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad for The District.

