Veteran actor Tarla Joshi of 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' fame dies

Anju Mahendroo, Joshis co-star from the 2011 show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, took to Twitter to inform her fans that the actor breathed her last on Sunday morning.Joshi had played Badi Beeji on the Star Plus show.The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji Badi Dadi who left us early morning due to a heart attack...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:23 IST
Veteran TV actor Tarla Joshi, known for featuring on shows like ''Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'', ''Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'' and ''Bandini'', has passed away due to heart attack. She was in her early 90s. Anju Mahendroo, Joshi's co-star from the 2011 show ''Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'', took to Twitter to inform her fans that the actor breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Joshi had played Badi Beeji on the Star Plus show.

''The whole team of 'EHMMBH' is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack... Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace,'' Mahendroo tweeted on Sunday. Aasiya Kazi, who worked with Joshi on the popular Ekta Kapoor show ''Bandini'', told PTI that the actor was not keeping well when she spoke to her a few months ago. Kazi, who played the lead role as Santu on the 2009 soap opera, remembered Joshi as a gentlewoman with whom she shared a special bond.

''She didn't have any health issues, there was just her age factor. I had spoken to her son as well and he told me she was doing fine. She was a gentlewoman. We used to share a room during 'Bandini' and I had a special connection with her. I would call her once a month to check up on her health,'' she added.

Nia Sharma, who played her granddaughter on ''Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'', paid tributes to Joshi on Instagram. ''Tarla ji, you'll always be our Badi Beeji,'' Sharma wrote.

Joshi appeared on the popular comedy show ''Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'' as the mother of Indravadan Sarabhai, played by Satish Shah. She also featured in Gujarati films like ''Majiyara Haiya''(1969), ''Ame Pardeshi Paan'' (1976) and the 2007 Hindi feature drama ''Gandhi My Father'', produced by Anil Kapoor.

