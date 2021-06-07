Left Menu

Royal frocks, including Diana wedding dress, on display in London

"Royal Style in the Making" looks at the works of designers and their royal clients, and features outfits created for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana, as well as sketches, fabric swatches and photographs from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection. Among the most recognisable frocks is Diana's taffeta and lace wedding gown, made up of a bodice, full skirt, puffed sleeves and 25-foot train.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:20 IST
Royal frocks, including Diana wedding dress, on display in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The voluminous ivory dress Princess Diana wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981 has gone on display at her former London home, as part of a new exhibition showcasing a selection of gowns worn by members of Britain's royal family. "Royal Style in the Making" looks at the works of designers and their royal clients, and features outfits created for Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Diana, as well as sketches, fabric swatches and photographs from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection.

Among the most recognisable frocks is Diana's taffeta and lace wedding gown, made up of a bodice, full skirt, puffed sleeves and 25-foot train. Designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the dress is on loan from Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry. "Now we're all familiar with that iconic shape, so typical of early 80s fashion, big puff sleeves, very romantic and vintage inspired," said Matthew Storey, curator of the exhibition.

"But when you come to the exhibition what you appreciate are the details, the antique lace, the modern lace that was designed to imitate it, which lines the entire 25-foot long train, all of which is garnished with thousands of iridescent sequins so the whole dress sparkles." Among other items on show is a rare surviving toile for a gown worn by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother for King George VI's coronation in 1937.

Storey said one of his favourite exhibits was a blue and gold 18th century style dress designed for Princess Margaret by stage designer Oliver Messel. "She wore it to a costume ball at the Mansion House in 1964 in aid of one of her favourite charities, the St John ambulance," he said.

The exhibition, which opened last week and runs until January, is at Kensington Palace, where Diana lived until her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021