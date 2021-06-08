Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:35 IST
'Almost Christmas' director teams up with LeBron James' SpringHill for ABC comedy
The writer and director of 'Almost Christmas' is teaming with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company for a comedy at ABC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is developing 'Better Late', a multi-camera show from David E. Talbert about a first-time dad whose own long-absent father reappears in his life. ABC Signature, where SpringHill has an overall deal for scripted TV projects, is producing.

'Better Late' is based on Talbert's own life and will follow a new father whose world is further turned upside down when his own dad, a charismatic deadbeat, shows back up hoping for a do-over with his son and a relationship with his grandson. The potential series will tackle notions of forgiveness, second chances and finding the silver lining in even the cloudiest of situations.

Variety reported that Talbert will write the project and executive produce with his wife and producing partner, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, and The SpringHill Company. In addition to 2016's Almost Christmas, Talbert's credits as a writer and director include Netflix's 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' and features 'Baggage Claim', which is based on a novel he wrote, and 'First Sunday'.

Talbert, SpringHill and ABC previously collaborated on a comedy called 'White Dave' in the network's 2017-18 development cycle. (ANI)

