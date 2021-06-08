445 film artists, technicians vaccinated against COVID-19

Altogether 450 people, including artistes and technicians, were vaccinated on Tuesday as the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India began a free COVID-19 inoculation drive in the city.

FCTWEI President Swaroop Biswas said the drive was conducted at the 'Chalachchitra Satabarsha Bhaban' in south Kolkata evoking a huge response.

''We aim to vaccinate 6,000 people in the industry in the coming days as part of our initiative to ensure vaccination for all in the entertainment sector. We call upon all stakeholders to come forward so that we can make our shooting zones free from the threat of coronavirus,'' Biswas said.

Director Raj Chakraborty who had won the recent assembly election on a TMC ticket, actor-turned-party MP Dev, and West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas were present at the beginning of the vaccination exercise, calling upon everyone to unitedly fight the virus.

Chakraborty said efforts should be made to follow all Covid protocols in studios.

''Not only technicians but their family members should be vaccinated so that there is no threat of the infection,'' Dev said.

The power minister, who has a close association with the entertainment industry, said two more venues are being selected for the vaccination drive.

On Monday 108 people - 99 technicians and nine artistes - were given free vaccines by Zee Bangla channel which has taken the initiative to inoculate artistes, technicians, the crew of production houses, business associates, and partners who are associated with the channel.

While the first phase of the vaccination process by the entertainment channel started on June 7, the second phase will take place after 3 days.

