Lisa Kudrow to star in Disney Plus comedy 'Better Nate Than Ever'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 09:40 IST
''Friends'' star Lisa Kudrow is set to star in ''Better Nate Than Ever'', a musical comedy feature film from the streamer Disney Plus.

The movie will be produced by Marc Platt, known for backing ''La La Land'', ''Mary Poppins Returns'' and the recently released ''Cruella'', reported Deadline.

The family feature is based on Tim Federle's novel about 13 year-old Pittsburgher Nate Foster who sneaks off with his best friend Libby to a major musical audition in New York after not being cast in their school play.

A chance encounter with Nate's long-lost aunt Heidi (Kudrow) turns his adventure upside down, and it turns out they may need each other to make their dreams come true.

Federle, whose writing credits include ''Ferdinand'', is attached to direct and adapt his book. He recently served as showrunner on Disney's ''High School Musical: The Musical: The Series''.

Shooting is underway in New York.

Kudrow was recently seen in HBO Max's ''Friends Reunion'' and will next reprise her role in ''The Boss Baby: Family Business''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

