Milo Ventimiglia to guest star on ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:31 IST
''This Is Us'' star Milo Ventimiglia has joined the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-winning series ''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel''. According to Deadline, the details of the character Ventimiglia will be playing are being kept under wraps. The 1950s-set dramedy revolves around Rachel Brosnahan's Midge, an Upper West Side housewife who ventures into stand-up comedy and her rise as her own person after her picture-perfect marriage falls apart.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, the award-winning show also features Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Jane Lynch.

Sherman-Palladino has previously collaborated with Ventimiglia on hit series ''Gilmore Girls''. He is the second actor from 2000 comedy-drama to join ''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'', after Sterling K Brown in last season.

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has till now won 20 Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, six Critics Choice Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

