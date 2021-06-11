Reuters, Star Tribune win Pulitzer Prizes for reporting on U.S. policing

The Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting on Friday for its coverage of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police while Reuters and the Atlantic shared the award for explanatory reporting.

The Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism and have been handed out since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)