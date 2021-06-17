Will The Incredibles 3 ever happen in future? What we know more!

The Incredibles 3 is one of the most anticipated films, which almost all Pixar fans are itching to watch. It's exactly three years since The Incredibles 2 had hit the screens. The animated superhero movie Incredibles 2 was released on June 15, 2018.

The Incredibles 3 is still not official but do Pixar Animation Studios have any plans to make the third season in the future? Considering that there was a 14-year gap between the first and the second season, we cannot deny the possibility of a Season 3, even though that might happen in distant future (or maybe not too distant).

Advertisement

The writer cum director Brad Bird is not in hurry to make The Incredibles 3. It seems the 63 years old 'Instead Mission: Impossible' director needs adequate time to present something new to the franchise aficionados.

In an interview with Deadline in 2018, he told 'I would rather say I'm not close to it, but it's not on my mind. It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store."

Long back he told to EW, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else."

The Incredibles franchise producer John Walker expressed his views of a potential third movie. He told to EW, "I wouldn't ever rule it out, and if past is prologue, it'll be another 14 years — and a lot of people will probably need oxygen to make a third one."

The makers are still tight-lipped on the possibility of The Incredibles 3. Incredibles 2 took three years from the announcement to its premiere, so if the creators start to work on it this year, we won't be able to see it until 2024.

Whenever The Incredibles 3 returns, it is likely that all the Parrs would return. Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Huck Milner would come back to voice Bob, Helen, Violet, and Dash.

Moreover, there is a probability of Sophia Bush returning in The Incredibles 3. She earlier had spoken about wanting to return as the portal-creating, aspiring superhero Voyd.

"It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told EW.

Currently, there are no updates on The Incredibles 3. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Pixar movies.