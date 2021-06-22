Kartik Aaryan, Suriya and Jyothika receive COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, South star couple Suriya and Jyothika on Tuesday received their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

After getting the dose, Aaryan, 32, shared his picture on Instagram and captioned it as ''Now loading: Antibodies''.

The actor, who tested positive for the virus in March, got vaccinated at the Khar-based PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

Suriya, 45, took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife getting vaccinated. The Tamil actor had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. Actors Radhika Apte and Soha Ali Khan also gave a health update to their fans and followers on social media.

Apte, who is reportedly in the UK, got her second dose of vaccine and posted a picture on Instagram. ''Twice jabbed,'' the 35-year-old actor captioned the picture, using the hashtag ''long live NHS''.

The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for healthcare systems of the United Kingdom. Ali Khan, 42, posted a video of herself getting vaccinated.

''Got the jab! #COVID19 #Vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu,'' Ali Khan wrote, tagging her actor husband Kunal Kemmu.

Popular TV actor Karishma Tanna also received her dose on Tuesday and urged everyone to get registered and vaccinated.

''One step at a time. #vaccinated... Together we will bounce back. #covid_19 #fightcorona,'' Tanna wrote on Instgram.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India recorded 42,640 COVID infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

