Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 is delayed, Gege Akutami takes break for illness

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. Unfortunately, the Japanese manga is not releasing this Sunday. The manga artist Gege Akutami is not physically well. He wanted to continue his work but after the meeting, the editorial department asked him to take a break.

"Due to Akutami Sensei's health issues, Jujutsu Kaisen will be taking a break starting next issue."

Akutami Sensei wanted to continue working on the manga, but after a meeting with the editorial department, it was decided that the prudent course of action would take a temporary break to allow for any health issues to recover," announced Weekly Shonen Jump on Sunday.

Manga creator, Gege Akutami issued another statement on the same day and said "I decided to accept the kind offer from the editorial department and will take a break that should last about a month."

As the future of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153's storyline is uncertain, therefore the spoilers, leaks, and the raw scan will also be out late. Fans need to wait until Akutami Sensei get back to his work again. He assured fans that his illness is not so serious. He will be back and give his best.

The statement read: "I want to reassure everyone that I am not suffering from any kind of serious illness and my mental state is strong. I do apologize for the long wait. When I return, I will treat it as the start of a new series and do my very best."

Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 152 and the previous chapters for free from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.