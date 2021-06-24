Left Menu

Hugh Jackman opens up on his improved 'selfie game'

Actor Hugh Jackman feels his selfie game has improved over the years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:54 IST
Hugh Jackman. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hugh Jackman feels his selfie game has improved over the years. Taking to Instagram, Hugh posted a four-year-old selfie which was not taken properly.

"Seriously strong evidence that my selfie game has improved. By a lot,' he wrote alongside a zoomed-in self-portrait. Maybe 4 years ago, the last time I was in #Tokyo. One of my favorite cities," he captioned the post. In the throwback image, the 52-year-old star is seen all dressed up in a button up shirt, which he paired with a maroon coloured sweater. He completed his look with pair of sunglasses.

His fans have agreed with the caption. "Hahaha...clearly you weren't good at taking selfies four years ago, " a user commented.

"Hahha but you still looking so handsome in this pic," another one wrote. Hugh is best known for his long-running role as Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

