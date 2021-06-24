Hugh Jackman opens up on his improved 'selfie game'
Actor Hugh Jackman feels his selfie game has improved over the years.
Actor Hugh Jackman feels his selfie game has improved over the years. Taking to Instagram, Hugh posted a four-year-old selfie which was not taken properly.
"Seriously strong evidence that my selfie game has improved. By a lot,' he wrote alongside a zoomed-in self-portrait. Maybe 4 years ago, the last time I was in #Tokyo. One of my favorite cities," he captioned the post. In the throwback image, the 52-year-old star is seen all dressed up in a button up shirt, which he paired with a maroon coloured sweater. He completed his look with pair of sunglasses.
His fans have agreed with the caption. "Hahaha...clearly you weren't good at taking selfies four years ago, " a user commented.
"Hahha but you still looking so handsome in this pic," another one wrote. Hugh is best known for his long-running role as Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film franchise. (ANI)
