Annie Murphy-starrer 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August

Canadian star Annie Murphy's latest series ''Kevin Can F**k Himself'' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 27.

The dark comedy show, created by Valerie Armstrong, recently started airing in the US on the cable network AMC.

In a statement, Amazon announced that all eight episodes of ''Kevin Can F**k Himself'' will drop on its streaming platform for international territories, excluding the US, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Murphy features in the show as Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a classic sitcom wife, who escapes her confines and becomes the leader of her own life.

The series breaks convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism.

Murphy is best known for playing Alexis Rose in the smash-hit comedy series ''Schitt's Creek''. She won an Emmy for best-supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in the show in 2020.

''Kevin Can F**k Himself'' also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

