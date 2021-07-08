Haikyuu!! Season 5 could come with a fresh plot, not connected to Season 4

Haikyuu!! is one of the most hit Japanese manga series, illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. After the release of Haikyuu!! Season 4, fans are now waiting for Season 5. The Japanese anime series has already made a name for itself as one of the most popular sports anime worldwide. The anime series has broken several records. As of November 2020, Haikyu!! had over 50 million copies in circulation.

Will there be Haikyuu!! Season 5? If questions like this are swirling around your head, here's all we know about it so far. Although the creators haven't yet officially renewed Haikyuu!! Season 5, but some of the experts predict that the upcoming season would premiere in 2021.

Advertisement

When Haikyuu!! Season 5 may release?

The fourth season was delayed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Haikyuu!! Season 4 Episode 25 was released on December 19, 2020. Although it is hard to speculate the releasing time of HaiKyuu!! Season 5, still we can assume Season 5 might arrive anytime at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

At end of June 2020, Yoshiki Kobayashi, a music producer in Japan informed that the recording for the Haikyuu!! Season 5 had already started. However, currently, there is no official confirmation on it.

Furthermore, while there's no confirmation on whether HaiKyuu!! Season 5, on December 19, 2020, the English Twitter account for Haikyu!! Manga and TV anime series conveyed the message that they are "Looking forward to the continuation."

In the post, they also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

What could be the plot for Haikyuu!! Season 5?

Haikyuu!! is the story of a high school volleyball team and the relationship between the players. The story mainly focuses on Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his short height. It also describes the friendship and rivalries of the characters.

Haikyuu!! Season 5 could come with a new story that will not be connected to Season 4 or the earlier seasons. IBT noted that the match between Karasuno High and Nekoma High is likely to be the focus of the new season. It is also reported that there is enough source material for one more season. So probably there could be a season 6 as well.

Some of the media outlets predict, Haikyuu!! Season 5 will continue from the end of the fourth season. It would show how Hinata goes to Karasuno High School to learn Volleyball and even qualifies for nationals.

Season 4 ended by showing Hinata looking distressed and out of control after missing the opportunity to score a point early in the match. Tobio Kageyama warns him that if Hinata missed the chance again during a match, next time he will never set the ball for him.

Who could be the cast of Haikyuu!! Season 5?

If the story continues from the end of the fourth season, then the voice cast might return including Ryusei Nakao (as Tanji Washijo), Nobuyuri Sagara (Hisashi Kinoshita), Hiroshi Kamiya (Ittetsu Takeda), Yu Miyazaki (Sachiro Hirugmai), Jun Nazuka (Aran Ojiro), Hideaki Kabumoto (Osamu Miya), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Asahi Azumane), Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Yu Nishinoya), Mamuro Miyano (Atsumu Miya), Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama), and Yuu Hayashi (Ryunoksuke Tanaka).

Haikyuu!! Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 spoilers: Freeza can be seen as most powerful villain