Rannvijay Singha shares a glimpse of his second child

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have become parents for the second time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:02 IST
Rannvijay Singha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have become parents for the second time. On Tuesday, Rannvijay gave us the first glimpse of his son.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him holding the little fingers of the newborn. "Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru," he captioned the post.

Netizens showered the couple with their best wishes. "Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani commented.

"Just so much love," veejay Nikhil Chinapa wrote. A day ago, Rannvijay announced the news of the baby boy's arrival in an interesting way.

He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers. For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka, who tied the knot in April 2014, also have a daughter named Kainaat, who was born in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

