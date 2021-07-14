Left Menu

Babil gives a glimpse of lake left by his late father Irrfan Khan

Late star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil has shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from the former.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:22 IST
Babil (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Late star Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil has shared a few images of a private lake that he inherited from the former. The Instagram images show Babil chilling on an inflatable boat at the lake, which is surrounded by hills.

"Lake Babil," he captioned the post. When a user asked Babil about where the lake is located, he informed that the lake is left to him by his late father.

"I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here," Babil wrote. Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

